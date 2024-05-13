(MENAFN- Baystreet) SunCar Jumps on Latest News

Johnson & Johnson To Sell Entire Stake In Spin-Off Kenvue Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) plans to sell its entire stake in spun-off company Kenvue (KVUE).Johnson & Johnson currently holds 182.3 million shares in Kenvue stock. The company plans to sell the shares it owns in a debt-for-equity exchange.Kenvue made its market debut through an initial public offering (IPO) in May 2023.Johnson & Johnson initially sold 172.8 million shares of the business, raising $3.8 billion U.S. in the process.Management at Johnson & Johnson previously said that they planned to continue to own a stake of about 91% in Kenvue. Now, they appear to be reversing course with plans to sell the entire holding.Kenvue is the company behind the consumer healthcare products that Johnson & Johnson previously made, including Listerine mouthwash, Aveeno skin care, and Tylenol.Johnson & Johnson is now focused on making prescription medications and medical devices.The spin-off of the consumer health business came about after Johnson & Johnson faced multiple lawsuits over allegations that its baby powder caused cancer in some people.Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $700 million U.S. to resolve an investigation by more than 40 states into the marketing of its talcum powder.Kenvue's stock has declined 22% since its market debut a year ago and now trades at $20.54 U.S. per share.Johnson & Johnson's stock has declined 6% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $149.91 U.S. per share.

