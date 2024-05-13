OAPEC: Implementation Of Int'l Standards Is Environmental Necessity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA)-- Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Al-Loughani confirmed on Monday, the importance of implementing international standards and using modern technology to reduce emissions and combating global warming.

This came during the opening of the 17th Regional Workshop on Capacity Development for Climate Change three-day negotiations, organized by OAPEC in partnership with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

The Workshops organized in collaboration with Arab, regional and international organizations, were derived from the directive of the organization's council of ministers, which reflect their keen interest in capacity building and skill development for those working in the petroleum sector, said Al-Loughani.

He mentioned that OAPEC hosted two of the 17th courses as this was the third in cooperation with Arab, Regional, and International organizations, which aim to shed light United Nations 1992 Convention on Climate Change and the Paris 2015 Agreement.

On his part, Chairman of the Arab Group on Climate Change Albara Tawfiq through the workshop, the importance of cooperation between Arab countries as it serves all their interest as well as enhances their capacities and resources.

He also said that the Arab Group had a significant role in the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, praising in this regard the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Egypt in this negotiation. (end)

