ADNOC Drilling Company receives major contract for unconventional energy exploration

(MENAFN) ADNOC Drilling Company has clinched a significant contract valued at 6.24 billion dirhams to deliver integrated drilling services for the exploration of unconventional energy sources. The scope of this contract encompasses the drilling and processing of 144 unconventional energy and gas wells, commissioned by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).



In response to this endeavor, Turnwell, a subsidiary established by ADNOC Drilling, will spearhead the implementation of contract requirements aimed at tapping into promising unconventional energy reservoirs. Concurrently, ADNOC has inked a preliminary agreement signaling its intent to forge a strategic partnership with Schlumberger Middle East and Patterson-UTI International Holding.



Highlighting the significance of this contract, Abdul Moneim Al Kindi, CEO of ADNOC's Exploration, Development, and Production Department, underscored its role in expediting the exploration of energy sources in Abu Dhabi. He emphasized ADNOC's unwavering commitment to meeting the burgeoning global demand for energy resources while prioritizing sustainability and affordability in energy provision.



Abdul Rahman Al-Sayari, CEO of ADNOC Drilling, echoed these sentiments, characterizing the contract as the inception of a transformative phase marked by substantial expansion in the company's operations. He emphasized that the award of this contract signifies a pivotal shift in ADNOC Drilling's operational landscape, heralding a new era of growth and advancement.

