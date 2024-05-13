How USSR assisted France`s most significant colony stick it to Paris

(MENAFN) In a move signaling a deepening cultural connection between Russia and Algeria, Moscow has announced plans to establish a Russian House in the North African nation, serving as a hub for expatriates and local residents to immerse themselves in Russian language and culture. This initiative comes as a response to the growing demand for such cultural centers, driven by the substantial Russian population residing in Algeria, many of whom have called the country home since the Soviet era, and the burgeoning interest among Algerian youth in Russian culture.



During the Soviet period, Algeria, France's most significant colony, forged close ties with the communist state, benefitting from extensive educational and military cooperation. Soviet institutions educated numerous Algerian politicians and military personnel, shaping the professional success of the Algerian Army, which received training and arms support from Soviet and Russian military schools and academies. Over the span of more than six decades, from 1961 to 2023, upwards of 60,000 Algerian servicemen were trained in these institutions, contributing significantly to Algeria's military capabilities.



Furthermore, the USSR played a pivotal role in the education and development of Algerian specialists across various fields and industries. Thousands of Algerians received education in Soviet universities, returning home with a deep appreciation for Russian language and culture. This cultural exchange led to the formation of multicultural families, where Russian traditions and language were passed down through generations.



Today, the presence of Russian women in Algeria underscores the enduring ties between the two nations. The establishment of the Association of Russian Women Compatriots in Algeria in 1989 exemplifies efforts to preserve Russian language and traditions among expatriates. Through annual conferences and gatherings, the association fosters a sense of community among Russian women across Algeria, facilitating dialogue, sharing experiences, and addressing common challenges faced by compatriots living in various cities of the country.

