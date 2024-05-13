Media reports another African country moves to expel American army

(MENAFN) Chad has reportedly issued a directive for United States troops stationed at an air base near its capital, N'Djamena, to cease their activities, marking a significant development in the country's relations with the United States. This directive, conveyed through letters from Chad's Armed Forces Minister, Air Force Chief of Staff Idriss Amine Ahmed, to the United States defense attaché, underscores growing tensions between the two nations.



As per reports from several media outlets, including Bloomberg and CNN, Chad has communicated its decision for the cessation of American military operations at the Adji Kossei Air Base. While Bloomberg claims to have seen one of the letters and verified it with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, CNN, relying on intelligence sources, reported a more stringent directive ordering the complete evacuation of United States military personnel from the base.



Furthermore, Chad has purportedly issued a warning of potential cancellation of the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which delineates the terms under which US military activities are conducted within the country.



Amidst these developments, a statement attributed to a United States State Department spokesman by Bloomberg suggests that while Chad has not explicitly demanded the departure of United States forces, both nations have agreed to reassess their security cooperation following the upcoming Chadian presidential election.



In a separate communication addressed to Chad's transitional government, Amine Ahmed reportedly emphasized the failure of American troops to furnish documentation justifying their presence at the air base. He purportedly urged Chad's authorities to relay the decision to the US defense attaché.



Despite media reports detailing Chad's stance, authorities from the Chadian government have yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter, leaving the situation between the two countries fluid and subject to further developments.

