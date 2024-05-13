SBU Thwarts Four Terror Attacks In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Counter-intelligence operatives with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented at least four terrorist attacks that Russian intelligence assets had plotted to commit on May 9 in shopping centers and outside a city café.

That's according to the SBU press center, Ukrinform reports.

Improvised explosive devices, concealed in tea packages, consisted of a timer, a detonator, and CS explosives with an incendiary mixture that was expected to cause a massive fire.

According to the terrorist plot designed by Russian intelligence, the bombs were to be set off during peak attendance hours to cause a maximum casualty rate.

Also, the bombs were supposed to be planted in the flammable materials section of hardware stores - so that such the blaze could not be quickly put out.

One of the terrorist attacks was supposed to hit the area outside r a popular city café where the Russian assets were instructed to plant the bomb in a car parked nearby.

Thus, Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff (colloquially known as the GRU) sought to destabilize the country and sow chaos, also sending a signal on May 9, a symbolic day for Russia, of the alleged presence of an extensive underground network of pro-Russian residents awaiting on the the arrival of the "Russian world".

"By planning these terrorist attacks, Russian intelligence agencies nce again demonstrated their criminal essence. We worked to prevent the threat and thwarted enemy's plans just in time. Every step made by the culprits has been documented so they will face a well-deserved punishment," said SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk.

The mastermind behind the effort was Russia's defense intelligence operative Yuriy Sizov, who serves in military unit 92154, according to the SBU statement.

He is believed to have personally given instructions to the group of human assets and even recorded in one of the chain stores in Moscow region a video manual for planting an explosive device.

Sizov is also responsible for another sabotage effort that was supposed to target Lviv region in February 2024. At that time, the SBU also prevented the explosions.

The SBU has now established the entire ring involving spies, commandos, and smugglers who delivered explosives from Russia, as well as the actual perpetrators who were supposed to launch the terrorist attack: they were arrested red-handed as they were planting explosive devices in one of the stores.

All those detained have been charged for treason, sabotage, and terrorism, now facing life in prison is found guilty in court.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 7, the SBU said its operatives had foiled FSB plans to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky and a number of senior military and political leaders.