HyperPay showcases innovative hospitality service at Arabian Travel Market 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 12 May 2024- HyperPay, a leading payment gateway provider in the MENA region, showcased its innovative payment solutions and services at the prestigious Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which was held from May 6 to 9, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

HyperPay’s presence at ATM not only underscored its commitment to driving innovation but also solidified its position as a leader in the fintech industry. With a focus on enhancing guest experiences and streamlining hotel operations, HyperPay's hospitality service offers a seamless payment and collection method.

Highlighting the importance of the event, Muhannad Ebwini, founder and CEO of HyperPay, emphasized the event’s significance in forging new partnerships and elevating customer experiences. He stated, “At HyperPay, we are committed to excellence, quality, and innovation. Our participation at ATM underscores our dedication to providing the best payment solutions in the fintech sector, particularly in the hospitality industry, to streamline processes and enhance customer satisfaction.”

ATM, renowned as the nexus of tradition and innovation in the hospitality sector, provided an optimal platform for HyperPay to showcase its unparalleled hospitality services. As one of the premier global events for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East, ATM served as a meeting point for visionaries and industry leaders.

The Arabian Travel Market serves as the ultimate convergence point for various travel sectors and verticals, facilitating networking opportunities and fostering growth. With over three decades of unlocking business potential for the travel trade industry, ATM continues to drive global travel and tourism growth. Whether the focus lies in expanding MICE, leisure, luxury, or corporate travel, ATM caters to all. With its exponential growth mirroring the markets it serves, the event fosters a staggering USD 2.5 billion in deals.

By unveiling its innovative payment solutions at ATM 2024, HyperPay reaffirmed its commitment to transforming the hospitality landscape and delivering unparalleled value to its clients and partners.





