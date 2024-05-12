Rocsys And Easymile Partner To Launch Autonomous Charging System Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) EasyMile , a developer of driverless technology, and Rocsys , a provider of hands-free charging solutions for electric vehicles, have unveiled their strategic collaboration.

In a significant step towards a future of fully autonomous industrial vehicle operations, EasyMile and Rocsys have started working together to introduce fully autonomous charging solutions within the EasyMile offering.

By combining Rocsys' cutting-edge seamless charging technology with EasyMile's expertise in autonomous vehicle fleets, the collaboration aims to increase the efficiency and reliability of industrial AV operations.

EasyMile already supplies EV solutions to leading global brands including BMW Group, John Deere, and Daimler.

Rocsys, part of the robotic charging consortium ROCIN-ECO alongside brands including Audi, Ford and Mercedez-Benz, works with automotive brands, ports, and logistics operators, including Autocar, SSA Marine and Taylor Machine Works.

