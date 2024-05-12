Explosives Experts Neutralize Enemy FPV Drone Discovered In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Specialists of the Kyiv explosive service neutralized a Russian FPV drone with an unexploded ordnance in the Kherson region.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The other day, a man called the 102 special line and reported that he had found an FPV drone with an unexploded ordnance in a field in the Kherson region.

In addition to the drone, the explosive experts also found and destroyed 32 152-mm artillery shells, warheads from a multiple launch rocket system, and a 120-mm mortar shell at the site.

