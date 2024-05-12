Explosives Experts Neutralize Enemy FPV Drone Discovered In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Specialists of the Kyiv explosive service neutralized a Russian FPV drone with an unexploded ordnance in the Kherson region.
The Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The other day, a man called the 102 special line and reported that he had found an FPV drone with an unexploded ordnance in a field in the Kherson region.
In addition to the drone, the explosive experts also found and destroyed 32 152-mm artillery shells, warheads from a multiple launch rocket system, and a 120-mm mortar shell at the site.
As reported, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko called for the purchase of machinery and equipment for mine action from Ukrainian manufacturers.
