Pratik Gandhi Battles Corruption Over Land Dispute In ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film

'Dedh Bigha Zameen' was unveiled on Thursday.

It shows Pratik Gandhi's character of Anil trying to sell off his ancestral land in order to get money for his sister's wedding.

However, as the trailer unfolds, it is shown that the land is disputed property. Anil soon discovers that his land is illegally occupied by a powerful MLA. Thereon starts the struggle of Pratik's character as he goes knocking on the doors of the law and order machinery.

Faced with corruption

and greed, Anil's relentless fight for justice becomes a poignant tale of sacrifice and determination.

Despite the odds, Pratik doesn't get bogged down and continues to put up a fight against those who have forcefully occupied his land.

The trailer features several actors from the TVF universe and also stars Khushalii Kumar.

'Dedh Bigha Zameen' is set to drop on May 31 on JioCinema Premium.