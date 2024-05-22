Martin Currie Furthers Purpose Of Investing To Improve Lives

(MENAFN- 3BL) EDINBURGH, Scotland, May 22, 2024 /3BL/ - Martin Currie, the active equity specialist and steward of £20.1 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, released its annual report detailing the firm's stewardship, sustainability, and impact initiatives over the past year. Martin Currie is a specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton.

“During this period, we worked to reaffirm and strengthen our stewardship approach and values in support of our purpose of Investing to Improve Lives. We believe financial security creates opportunity and wellbeing in people's lives, while long-term thinking supports our society and planet. Investing to improve lives is the standard we hold ourselves to, from innovative strategies to powerful conversations and active stewardship,” said Jen Mair, Chief Executive Officer of Martin Currie.

Martin Currie's business strategy centers on managing and enhancing the risk-adjusted returns on clients' capital. The firm sees financial returns, governance, and sustainability factors to be fundamentally intertwined and believes that material governance and sustainability risks and opportunities are likely to materialize over medium- to long-term time horizons.

“We continue to firmly believe that integrating material governance and sustainability factors into an investment analysis complemented by active ownership is consistent with our fiduciary duty,” said David Sheasby, Head of Stewardship, Sustainability and Impact of Martin Currie.

Proxy Voting and Engagement Activities

In 2023, Martin Currie initiated 647 total engagements with the companies in which it invests, including three collaborative engagements with other investors. These engagements covered a total of 233 companies and 29 markets. The firm also voted at 530 shareholder meetings across 34 global markets.

Martin Currie Receives Top Ratings from Principles of Responsible Investment

The Principles of Responsible Investment oversees the largest global reporting project on responsible investment. In 2023, Martin Currie earned five stars across all three of the PRI's reporting modules relevant to its business.1 These were the 'Public Governance and Strategy' and 'Confidence building measures' segments that apply to all asset managers, as well as the 'Direct Listed equity – Active Fundamental' module, which is specific to the equity asset class. Martin Currie's excellent ratings far exceed the PRI median and represent a strong endorsement of the firm's investor-led stewardship model.

Launch of First Social Impact Equity Strategy

In June 2023, Martin Currie broadened its product capabilities with the creation of an Impact Equity team and the launch of an innovative new product, the Martin Currie Improving Society strategy. It aims to take advantage of mispricing opportunities while making a positive social impact by investing in companies whose products and services positively impact fundamental human needs and create the conditions for advancements in equity. Active management is a fundamental tenet of the strategy, with structured engagement on company-specific impact goals, sustainability issues and business topics at the heart of the investment process. The strategy is available to investors in Canada and the U.K.

Progress on Net Zero Commitment

Martin Currie became a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative in July 2021, recognizing the urgent need to accelerate the transition towards global net zero greenhouse gas emissions. As of the end of 2023, 18.1% of Martin Currie's assets were committed to being managed in line with net zero, an increase from the firm's initial commitment in 2022 of 15.4% of assets. The firm continues to work with its investment teams and collaborate with clients to increase the commitment to 100% of assets by 2050.

Diversity and Inclusion

Martin Currie is on a continuous journey to improve the diversity of its workforce and create an environment that recognizes how different perspectives, knowledge and attitudes can inform the firm's approach to providing solutions for clients. Martin Currie understands that a culture of inclusion starts at the top, and on October 1, 2023, the firm appointed Jennifer Mair as its first female CEO in its more than 140 years of history. Mair first joined Martin Currie in 2015 and previously served as the firm's Chief Operating Officer and as a Director of Martin Currie Investment Management Limited.

In 2021, Martin Currie set ambitious diversity targets across the business, reflecting the firm's aspirations to address diversity challenges in a systematic manner. Since the establishment of those targets, Martin Currie has seen continuous progress in increasing representation across many areas of its business, including its investment teams, leading to an increase in gender diversity from its 2021 baseline of 15% to 29% in 2023. Martin Currie has also continued partnerships with Black Professionals Scotland and Salvesen Mindroom, a charity that champions neurodiversity, to promote wider aspects of diversity across its business.

Signatories to the Principles of Responsible Investment commit to reporting on their responsible investment activities when signing the Principles. Investors submit reports during the annual reporting cycle. Martin Currie's 2023 PRI score covered the 2022 calendar year.

