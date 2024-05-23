X establishes representative office in Turkey’s Istanbul

(MENAFN) Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced on Wednesday that the social media platform X has established a representative office in Turkey.



"X will now continue its operations in Turkey with its Istanbul-based representative office," Uraloglu said in a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter).



Uraloglu, who is representing Turkey at the International Transport Forum (ITF) in Leipzig, Germany, reported to a Turkish news agency that X has founded a firm in Istanbul, to become "Türkiye's official counterpart."



“We have achieved a significant gain both at the point of tax payment in Turkey and at the point of implementing direct sanctions," he stated.



"We want all these (social media) platforms to have representatives or representative offices in our country without fail."



Uraloğlu emphasized that the establishment of X's representative office in Turkey was carried out with a careful approach, aiming to avoid creating the perception of a "restrictive mindset" among the public. This subtle procedure underscores the platform's commitment to fostering positive relations with Turkish authorities and stakeholders.



"We have warned X many times. At certain times, we imposed advertising bans and warned Twitter both verbally and in writing in a more assertive manner. These warnings contributed relatively to speeding up the process a bit," he further noted.

