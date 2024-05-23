President Ilham Aliyev Underlines Prominence Of Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor In European And Central Asian Regions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Of course, one of the topics we discussed today is cooperationin the transport
sector, taking into account the new opportunitiesof the transport
and logistical infrastructure of Tajikistan andAzerbaijan. I think it will be useful to join our efforts in thisdirection and coordinate our steps more closely,” said President ofAzerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting with Presidentof Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Azernews reports.
“The Trans-Caspian transport
corridor is becoming increasinglypopular in the European and Central Asian regions. Azerbaijan, as aconnecting link and a country located at the junction of Europe andAsia, of course, plays an important role in this issue with its transport
ation infrastructure,” the head of state emphasised.
MENAFN23052024000195011045ID1108249198
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.