Kuwait Amir Congratulates Vietnam Pres. On Being Elected

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- HisHighness

the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to the newly-elected President of Vietnam, To Lam.

In the cable, HisHighness

the Amir congratulated President Lam on being elected as president and taking the constitutional oath, wishing him success and long-lasting health, as well as further growth and progress of bilateral relations between both friendly countries. (end)

