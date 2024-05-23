Kuwait Amir Congratulates Vietnam Pres. On Being Elected

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- HisHighness
the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to the newly-elected President of Vietnam, To Lam.
In the cable, HisHighness
the Amir congratulated President Lam on being elected as president and taking the constitutional oath, wishing him success and long-lasting health, as well as further growth and progress of bilateral relations between both friendly countries. (end)
