Emomali Rahmon: Azerbaijan Is A Reliable Friend And Partner For Tajikistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan is a reliable friend and partner for Tajikistan. Ourcountries have time-tested relations,” said the President ofTajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, during an expanded meeting with thePresident of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
“We have close positions on topical regional and internationalissues. Humanitarian ties aimed at bringing the peoples of ourcountries even closer together are actively developing,” added theTajikistani President.
