Death rate from heavy rain, flash flood in Afghanistan reaches 300

(MENAFN) Torrential rain and devastating floods have wrought havoc in north and northwestern Afghanistan, with the UN Food Program confirming that at least 300 people have lost their lives as a result. The UN Food Program shared the alarming news on Saturday, highlighting the catastrophic impact of the flash floods, particularly in the Baghlan region, where more than 1000 houses have been destroyed.



The situation is exacerbated by a series of floods in recent weeks, spurred by unusually heavy rainfall, further exacerbating the already dire conditions. Heavy downpours have inundated four provinces, resulting in the destruction of an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 houses, as well as the loss of hundreds of livestock and damage to roads and other crucial infrastructure, according to Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.



In response to the crisis, rescue teams have been mobilized to reach affected areas and provide assistance. Helicopters have been deployed to transport the injured to hospitals, as road closures due to heavy flooding have impeded conventional rescue efforts.



The Taliban administration has swiftly dispatched rescue and relief teams from Kabul and other provinces, emphasizing the urgent need for solidarity and support from the Afghan populace. Mujahid urged all citizens to rally together and aid the flood victims, acknowledging the widespread devastation that has swept through entire villages in some areas.



This calamity follows a similar disaster last month, where heavy rain and floods claimed the lives of at least 70 individuals and caused numerous injuries across different parts of Afghanistan. Additionally, neighboring Pakistan faced its own trials with rain and flooding in April, resulting in nearly 100 fatalities and injuring 89 others. The region remains vulnerable to such natural disasters, underscoring the pressing need for comprehensive disaster preparedness and response mechanisms to mitigate future risks and protect vulnerable communities.

