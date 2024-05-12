WHO Warns Of Foodborne Disease Risk In Kenya Amidst Flooding

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned about a potential increase in foodborne illnesses in Kenya, where flooding has displaced over 378,000 people and claimed more than 260 lives.

The crisis has affected 41 out of 47 counties, with most of the displaced residing in crowded camps in schools and churches.

In an alert issued Friday in Nairobi, WHO-Kenya stated,“There is a likelihood for increased illnesses associated with contaminated food diseases.” The alert was prompted by concerns over congested camps and damage to sanitation infrastructure caused by the floods.

Kenya is already facing a cholera outbreak, with 44 cases reported in Tana River County, a coastal region heavily impacted by the floods.

“We must be agile and ready to respond, led by the government and along with the partners, to bring relief to hundreds and thousands of affected people,” said Abdourahmane Diallo, WHO representative in Kenya.

The WHO has advised those affected by the floods to prioritize food safety by thoroughly cooking food, storing it properly, and practising enhanced personal hygiene. The organization also said it will continue to support the health emergency response and remain vigilant for disease outbreaks, which can rapidly spread if not promptly contained.

Flooding has also impacted healthcare infrastructure, with at least 14 health facilities closed and a major water treatment plant contaminated, according to Kenya's Ministry of Health.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has reported that approximately one million people have been displaced by floods in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, with the numbers rising as rainfall intensifies.