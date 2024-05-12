Automotive Aluminum Market Generating Revenue USD 137.86 Billion By 2031, Driven By Rising Demand For Lightweight Vehicles

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Automotive Aluminum Market , valued at USD 70.11 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 137.86 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.95% over the forecast period.

Environmental Concerns and Electric Vehicle Boom Fuel Market Growth

Several factors are converging to create a boom for aluminum in the automotive industry. Advancements in how aluminum is manufactured are making it a more attractive option. Additionally, a growing focus on environmental responsibility is pushing carmakers towards lighter materials. Finally, the surge in popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is creating a new wave of demand for aluminum, as these vehicles rely heavily on the material's lightweight properties.

To Get more Insights, Request a Free Sample@

Top Key Players Profile:



Alcoa Corporation (US)

Novelis Inc. (US)

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG (Germany)

UACJ Corporation (Japan)

Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (Netherlands)

Constellium (US)

Rio Tinto Group (UK)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO) (China)

Aleris Corporation (US)

Autoneum Holding AG (Switzerland)

Dana Limited (US)

Lorin Industries (US)

ElringKlinger AG (Germany)

JINDAL ALUMINIUM LTD. (India) Kaiser Aluminum (US)

Market Segmentation

By Product Form:



Cast Aluminum

Rolled Aluminum Extruded Aluminum

By Application:



Power train

Car body Chassis & Suspension

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger cars

LCV HCV

Want Detailed Insight on this Research, Drop your Enquiry Here @

The shift away from steel and towards aluminum is being driven by stricter regulations on fuel efficiency and a consumer desire for lighter cars. Aluminum's natural advantage here is its weight. Being roughly one-third the density of steel, it allows for significant reductions in car body weight, which aligns perfectly with the industry's goals for sustainability. Furthermore, government regulations are actively promoting the use of eco-friendly and lightweight materials such as aluminum.

The global explosion in e-commerce and the increasing emphasis on international trade have led to a surge in demand for transporting goods. This, in turn, necessitates the use of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Aluminum's inherent lightness compared to traditional steel makes it the ideal solution. By reducing vehicle weight, aluminum can significantly improve fuel economy and minimize harmful emissions.

Aluminum Plays A Starring Role In Modern Automobiles

Cast aluminum , the dominant segment of versatility, shapes a wide range of car parts across various vehicle types. Rolled aluminum, with its superior flexibility, tackles specific functionalities within a car. Extruded aluminum forms the sleek roof rails and sunroofs you see. But aluminum's impact goes beyond aesthetics. Electric vehicle powertrains, car bodies, and even chassis rely on aluminum's lightness to reduce overall vehicle weight, leading to better fuel efficiency. From passenger cars and light commercial vehicles like minivans to even heavy-duty trucks, aluminum's diverse applications are driving the future of automobiles.

War and Recession Impact the Automotive Aluminum Market

The war in Ukraine sent shockwaves through the automotive aluminum market. Russia, a major supplier (around 6% of global output in 2021), faced sanctions and logistical nightmares, disrupting supply chains. This, coupled with existing issues, caused a market squeeze. Aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) skyrocketed to a record $4,000 per ton in March 2022, a 24% jump compared to the previous month. This squeezed automakers who rely heavily on aluminum for lightweight vehicles to meet fuel efficiency standards.

European manufacturers were hit especially hard. Facing sanctions and soaring natural gas prices, they were forced to cut production. This created a temporary price gap of $300 per ton between European and Chinese aluminum, prompting a shift towards cheaper Asian metal. While prices have eased slightly, they remain significantly higher than pre-war levels, further straining automotive budgets. The long-term impact depends on the war's duration and the establishment of new supply chains.

The economic slowdown adds another layer of challenge. With declining consumer spending, global car sales are expected to drop 3-5% in 2024. This directly impacts aluminum demand, as each car uses up to 400 pounds. Additionally, economic uncertainty may lead automakers to prioritize affordability, potentially favoring steel over aluminum despite its weight advantage. This shift could cause a 10-15% decrease in demand for automotive-grade aluminum.

A Geographic Look at Aluminum's Automotive Future

Asia Pacific leads the charge in automotive aluminum, holding a major share (38.6% in 2023) due to rising wealth driving luxury car demand (aluminum's forte) and booming car sales in China and India. Investment in the region's auto sector further bolsters aluminum use. North America, however, boasts the fastest growth rate (CAGR of 11.2%) fueled by new manufacturing plants creating demand, supportive government regulations promoting lightweight materials, and a culture of automotive innovation that will likely require more aluminum for upcoming car designs and technologies. Understanding these distinct regional drivers paints a clear picture of where aluminum's future lies in the global automotive industry.

Recent Developments

Novelis Inc . (U.S.) has strategically expanded its production capacity for lightweight aluminum sheets to cater to the burgeoning demand driven by the electric vehicle segment. Additionally, they have pioneered innovative aluminum alloys specifically designed for car body applications, offering superior strength and formability.

Alcoa Inc./Arconic Inc . (U.S.) has dedicated significant resources to spearhead research into advanced aluminum alloys, with a particular focus on battery enclosures for electric vehicles. Furthermore, they have implemented streamlined production processes to minimize costs and enhance sustainability within the aluminum manufacturing landscape.

Key Takeaways for Automotive Aluminum Market Report Purchasers



Gain valuable insights into the market's growth trajectory, fueled by factors like rising demand for lightweight vehicles and environmental concerns.

Explore detailed segmentation analysis, encompassing product form, application type, and vehicle type, to understand the market's potential across diverse categories.

Analyze the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic slowdown on the automotive aluminum market and devise effective strategies.

Identify the key regions leading market growth and exploit lucrative opportunities presented by the Asia Pacific and North American markets. Stay ahead of the latest advancements and developments in the market, including those undertaken by key players like Novelis Inc. and Alcoa Inc./Arconic Inc.

Read More Information About Market @

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development Strategy

Email: ...

Phone: +1–415–230–0044 (US) | +91–7798602273 (IND