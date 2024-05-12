               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar's Path Tied To Inflation Outlook Setups On EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD


5/12/2024 2:20:09 AM

USD/JPY regained strength and climbed past 155.50 this past week. If we see a follow-through to the upside in the days ahead, resistance awaits at 158.00 and 160.00 thereafter. Any rally towards these levels should be viewed with caution, given the risk of FX intervention by Japanese authorities to support the yen, which has the potential to trigger a sharp and abrupt downward reversal if repeated again.

On the flip side, if sellers mount a comeback and prices begin to head south, initial support materializes at 154.65, followed by 153.15. Further losses below this threshold could boost selling interest, paving the way for a move towards trendline support and the 50-day simple moving average positioned slightly above the 152.00 handle.

USD/JPY PRICE ACTION CHART

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

GBP/USD declined slightly this past week, but managed to hold above support at 1.2500. To thwart a drop of greater magnitude, bulls must resolutely protect this technical floor; any lapse in defense could quickly precipitate a plunge towards 1.2430. Additional downside progression from this point onward could lead to a retreat towards the April lows at 1.2300.

Conversely, if buyers step in and drive prices above the 200-day SMA, confluence resistance extends from 1.2600 and 1.2630 – an area that marks the convergence of the 50-day simple moving average with two prominent trendlines. Surmounting this barrier might pose a challenge for bulls, but a breakout could usher in a move towards 1.2720, the 61.8% Fib retracement of the July/October 2023 downturn.

GBP/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

MENAFN12052024000076011015ID1108202098


DailyFX

