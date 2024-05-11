Campaigning Ends In Srinagar, Section 144 Imposed

The constituency goes to the polls on May 13.

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray from the constituency, which has been represented by three generations of Abdullahs.

The National Conference has fielded influential Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi while youth leader Waheed Para is contesting on a People's Democratic Party ticket. The Apni Party has fielded Ashraf Mir.

The authorities have set up 2,135 polling booths for the constituency's 17.44 lakh eligible voters.

The re-drawn constituency covers 18 assembly segments, spread over the districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal and parts of Budgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

In order to facilitate smooth conduct of electoral process in the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, and denote the end of campaigning period and start of silence period of campaigning, the District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat on Saturday issued Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC throughout the District.

According to the order issued from the Office of District Magistrate Srinagar, the restrictions have been imposed in District under Section 144 CrPC from 6:00 pm on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) till 6:00pm on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in wake the scheduled Polling in the District and to uphold the sanctity of democratic principles.

The order further reads that there shall be ban on unlawful assembly as per the section 144 of IPC and any procession or rally shall be prohibited to prevent any law and order problem, and no person shall convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession with regard to the Elections.

As per the order, the instructions shall be imposed from 6.00pm on May 11(Saturday) till 6.00pm May 13, 2024 (Monday) in the District.

Ahead of Polling in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat,

District Magistrate, Srinagar,

who is also the Returning Officer (RO) for Srinagar PC also declared“Dry Day” in Srinagar from 6:00 pm on May 11, 2024 till 6:00pm on May 13, 2024 in wake of the scheduled Polling in the Constituency.

In this regard an order has been issued by the District Magistrate stating that“In light of the ECI election schedule District Srinagar is going to Polls for Lok Sabha Elections-2024 on May 13, 2024, 'Dry Day' is declared from 6.00pm on 11/05/2024 till 13/05/2024” in the District.

“Accordingly, all Liquor shops, Bars, eating houses etc will be shut during the said period and No liquor will also be served in Hotels, Clubs and other Establishments”, the order further reads.

Besides this,

all Polling Stations in the district have been designated as 'No-Smoking Zones'.

According to the public notice issued, all the 929 polling stations in respect of eight (08) Assembly segments of Srinagar viz Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, LalChowk, Chanapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng of District have been declared as 'No Smoking Zones'.

It also reads that“No person shall indulge in smoking in the area designated as Polling Stations and violators shall be dealt under the provisions of COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products-2003).

The instructions come as the District is all set to go for Lok Sabha Election-2024 on May 13, 2024 (Monday).

Notably, as per an official communication, the public campaigning in areas of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency concluded at 6PM here on May 11, 48 hours before conduct of the elections. No one, including citizens, journalists, politicians, would be allowed to partake in any election campaign related activity. Holding public meetings, conferences, interviews has been stopped to give the voters a peaceful break from being influenced by campaigns so that they may make a considered decision while voting.



Srinagar All Set To Go For Polls



With all arrangements in place, the polling for 4th phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections is all set to commence on May 13 in the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

A total of 17,47,810 voters are going to decide the fate of 24 candidates by casting their ballots in around 2135 polling stations across five districts of Kashmir. The polling will take place in 18 assembly segments on Monday from morning 07:00 AM to evening 06:00 PM in Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal and Shopian.

As per the details available, more than two lakh electorates are the first-time voters. Of total 17.47 lakh voters, 8,75,938 are male and 8,71,808 are female electorates and 64 third gender voters. As per the data, there are around 11,682 persons with disability and 705 persons above the age of 100 years.

As the stage is set for the voting, the poll body has made an arrangement of four election staff at every polling station, thereby over 8,500 polling staff, including reserve, will be deployed on the duty for polling in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

Around 20 polling booths across the constituency will be managed by the women, known as pink polling stations while 18 others will be managed by specially-abled persons.

The voters will have their valid identity proof like Aadhar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Passbook with photograph issued by Bank or Post Office, driving license or other cards along.

As per the details, more than 600 journalists and cameramen of print, electronic and social media platforms have been provided with Pass to cover the polling.

Every polling station will be provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF's) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, verandah / shed besides wheel chairs will also be provided to the needy. The ballot unit will also have a list of contesting candidates in brail script. Where ever required, there will be separate queues for senior citizens and specially-abled persons facilitating them with early polling. Additionally, there will be a voter help desk, manned by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO).

Besides, the Voter Turnout App will be used to display estimated provisional voter turnout details of each Parliamentary Constituency entered by the RO. The media can also use the same application to capture estimated voter turnout data. Approximate voter

turn out

data of each phase of the elections will be displayed through this app. There will be two hourly reporting of voting percentage from 9.00 am to the end

of poll. The concerned ARO and RO will share the data

with media

accordingly.

All polling stations in phase 4 will have CCTV

camera

for live webcasting to the control rooms established

at District

and CEO office. There are few polling stations which

falls

in communication shadow areas. Suitable alternate arrangements by providing Satellite Phones, Wireless sets and Special Runners have been put in place in

around few

polling stations which fall in communication shadow areas.

Candidates/ Political parties need to obtain prior permission for campaigning purposes by seeking online permission on Suvidha app. Till date election officers have accorded permission for 1556 applications and rejected 271.

