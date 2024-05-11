Man Arrested For Stabbing Wife In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, May 11 (IANS) A man, who accused his wife of having illicit relationships and stabbed her, was arrested in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mahesh Govindbhai, stabbed his wife in the neck and back near the Bhavna furniture shop at Delhi Darwaza before fleeing the scene on May 3.

According to police reports, Mahesh confronted his wife at around five in the evening, accusing her of inappropriate behavior and having illicit relationships.

Following a heated argument, he allegedly stabbed her multiple times, causing severe injuries, and then escaped.

The police launched a search operation following the attack.

Based on intelligence inputs, Mahesh was traced to a hideout near his relative's house in Vasana, Bhatha Village.

The arrest was made after a surveillance operation in the area.

Mahesh has a criminal record with prior incidents of violence. He was previously booked under various sections, including assault and domestic violence at Shahpur Police Station in 2018.

The case has been registered under sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 135(1) of the G.P. Act at Madhupura Police Station.