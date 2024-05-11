Jordanian Industrial Companies To Participate In SIAL Canada 2024-JEA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) - Jordanian industrial companies specialized in the food sector will begin their participation in SIAL Canada 2024 next Wednesday, which is scheduled to be held in Montreal.In a statement Saturday by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), which is coordinating Jordan's participation, SIAL Canada is considered one of the "key" global exhibitions in the food manufacturing field, in light of the "wide" presence from various world countries.JEA Chairman, Ahmed Khudari, said coordinating Jordan's participation in the exhibition aims to create marketing opportunities for Jordanian food industries, both within Canadian market and countries participating in the event.Khudari added that Jordan participated for 13 times in the three-day exhibition, which will be held in its 19th session, and will see presence of the Kingdom's companies operating in multiple food industries, primarily coffee, spices, condiments and desserts.Khudari stated that the exhibition constitutes an "important" opportunity for Jordanian companies to promote their products and learn about the latest developments and modern technology in food manufacturing, which contributes to developing and raising level of national products in keeping pace with global developments in this field.According to Khudari, more than 500 exhibitors representing about 50 countries are expected to take part in the exhibition, which constitutes an opportunity to open "new" markets for national industries.Khudari said Canadian market is one of the most "promising" markets for national products, referring to "broad" opportunities for exporting national industry, in light of the existence of a Jordan-Canada free trade agreement (FTA), which provides "great" opportunities and an incentive to stimulate trade and enhance investment opportunities in the Kingdom.Jordan and Canada are linked to a FTA, the first agreement that Canada signed with an Arab country in 2009 and entered into force in 2012.Additionally, Khudari noted importance of industrial exports in stimulating national economy by increasing production, expanding existing investments, and providing more job opportunities, in addition to enhancing Jordan's foreign currency reserves.Jordan-Canada trade exchanges amounted to JD135 million last year, of which Jordanian exports accounted for about JD90 million, according to official data.