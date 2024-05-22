Umran Malik Selected For High Performance Monitoring Program

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- J&K star speedster Umran Malik was on Wednesday selected for the National Cricket Academy's High Performance Monitoring Program for the 2024-25 domestic cricket season.
VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy, informed J&K Cricket Association that All India Men's Selection Committee has selected Umran for the program.ADVERTISEMENT
“The Sub-Committee JKCA is pleased to see the hardwork and perseverance of Umran Malik being recognised by the National Selectors and hope that Umran Malik will continue to work hard and will live up to the expectations of the National Selectors,” a press release by JKCA stated.
“The cricket fraternity of Jammu & Kashmir is also happy that Umran Malik has once again figured in the radar of the National Selectors,” it added.
To ensure effective and continuous monitoring, the NCA has issued a set of detailed instructions to the player and the association.

The monitoring includes GPS units for injury prevention and tracking overload of players, who will be issued a personal GPS monitoring unit.
The monitoring includes GPS units for injury prevention and tracking overload of players, who will be issued a personal GPS monitoring unit.
