Iraq Development Fund Discusses Projects

The Iraq Development Fund Board, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, held its third meeting on Monday in the presence of the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Planning, and the Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works.

The meeting discussed the projects included in the Fund's work plan, attracting foreign investment to the Iraqi economy, and within the framework of the Fund's projects and targeting the localization of various industries in Iraq, the requests submitted by the private sector for the purpose of building school buildings were discussed, as the requests exceeded what was offered for the project in its first phase.

The meeting also discussed:



A project to build a factory to make of passenger buses, in partnership with an international company;

A request to establish a factory for electronic tablets, to be used for educational process; The file of partnerships with American, British, and Saudi companies in the fields of modern irrigation technologies, the use of technology in this framework, as well as in the field of liquefying industrial gases and lighting roads and bridges.

It also discussed deadlines for the launch of the "Rent and Own" project, in order to contribute to putting forward practical and economic solutions to the housing crisis.

