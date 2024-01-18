Get To Know Family Nurse Practitioner, Janne Gibbs, Who Serves Patients In Humboldt County, California And Virtually.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Recognized as a well-known nursing professor and holistic family nurse practitioner, Ms. Gibbs is an exceptionally accomplished and dedicated healthcare professional whose illustrious career spans over five decades. With a comprehensive range of certifications, including being a Certified Advanced Holistic Family Nurse Practitioner, an Integral Health & Wellness Nurse Coach, a Pain Management Nurse, a Healing Touch Practitioner, an Interactive Guided Imagery Practitioner, and Nurse Healer, she stands as a beacon of excellence in the nursing profession.

Having served as a nurse for over 53 years, she brings a wealth of experience to her various roles. She has dedicated over 25 years as a Family Nurse Practitioner, contributing her expertise part-time at the North Country Clinic for 11 years, and later at Full Circle Integrative Medicine.. Additionally, her impact in nursing education is profound, with an impressive 35-year tenure as a nursing professor at the College of the Redwoods, and as a post-retirement part-time nursing educator since 2016. She was instrumental in fostering curriculum changes and teaching the philosophy and approaches of holistic nursing.

Educated in the United States, Ms. Gibbs's academic journey includes a Diploma in Nursing from St. Lukes School of Nursing in San Francisco, CA, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with Public/Community Health Nursing from Humboldt State University, CA. She further pursued a Master's of Science in Nursing degree with an emphasis in Family-Centered Nursing & the Nursing Educator Role from California State University-Dominguez Hills, CA; and then obtained a Post-MSN-Graduate FNP Certificate in Family Practice Nurse/Nursing from Sonoma State University, CA.

As for her academic appointment, she has not only excelled in clinical practice and education, but also has demonstrated her commitment to serving the broader community. Her military service as an officer and nurse in the Army Nurse Corp during the Vietnam Era showcases her dedication to both her profession and her country. In addition, her service as an on-call nurse within Hospice of Humboldt, provided an outreach of individual care and family-centered supportive care to help facilitate dignity, peace, and comfort throughout the dying process. Notably, she has held leadership roles in community organizations, including serving as the President and Affiliate Faculty of the Humboldt County American Heart Association and President of the Eureka Woman's Club.

In addition, Ms. Gibbs has been a presenter at numerous national, regional, state, and local nursing conferences for over thirty years, sharing her knowledge and expertise. Serving as an Attitudinal Healing facilitator demonstrates her commitment to the holistic well-being of individuals, reflecting a compassionate approach to patient care.

Currently, Ms Gibbs has a private advanced holistic nursing and integral coaching practice, where she assists clients challenged by chronic pain, illness, and/or traumatic life-altering events; clients facing“Alarmed Aloneness,” loss, death &/or grieving; clients seeking understanding & repair of personal, family, & systemic issues; and lastly, nurses facing burnout/work frustrations &/or who want greater joy and life balance. She utilizes a trauma-informed embodied approach with a variety of multidimensional, intuitive, integrative tools that invoke the richness of different ways of being, thinking, sensing and doing, which helps facilitate greater knowing and healing.

A Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) is an advanced practice registered nurse who works autonomously or in collaboration with other healthcare professionals, to deliver family-focused care. Given the rather broad nature of the“family” patient population focus, FNPs offer a wide range of healthcare services that revolve around the family unit; from health promotion and disease prevention to direct care and counseling across the lifespan.

