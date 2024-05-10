Two Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Occupation Raid On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 10 (KUNA) -- An Israeli occupation drone attack on south Lebanon killed two people and injured several others on Friday, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

The drone targeted a team of technicians from "Touch", formerly "MTC Touch", telecommunications company, who were doing maintenance works at the transmission tower located in Tayr Harfa town, the agency reported.

The Israeli occupation air force also targeted other towns, including Bilda, Kfarkela, and Naqoura, it added.

The NNA also quoted the Lebanese resistance as stating that one of their fighters had died, and announcing that they targeted a site in Misgav Am site.

Lebanon has been witnessing constant military confrontations in southern Lebanon between Lebanese resistance and Israeli occupation forces since October 7, 2023. (end)

