Safadi Conveys Condolences To Iran Over President's Death

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday telephoned Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's condolences to the Iranian leadership, people and government over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the accompanying delegation in a helicopter crash earlier in the day.

During the call, Safadi conveyed the Kingdom's deepest condolences to the Iranian, leadership, government and people, and Jordan's solidarity with Tehran in this tragic circumstance, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Kani expressed keenness to continue existing dialogue between the two countries to solve pending issues and build good relations based on mutual respect in a way that serves the interests of Amman and Tehran and boosts regional cooperation, security and stability.



