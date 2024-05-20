Saudi King Hospitalized Due To Lung Infection

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Saudi Royal Court has announced that King Salman bin Abdulaziz has been hospitalized due to a lung infection.

On Sunday, May 19, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Arabia's official news agency, reported that the king is being treated at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, citing a statement from the Royal Court.

The Saudi Royal Court stated,“King Salman will continue his treatment at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah with antibiotics until the lung infection is resolved.”

It is worth mentioning that King Salman bin Abdulaziz ascended to the throne in 2015 after serving as Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for two and a half years.

Meanwhile, Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, announced that King Salman's planned visit to Japan had been postponed due to his illness.

No further details have been released about the current health condition of the Saudi King.

Previously, the King has been hospitalized multiple times due to various illnesses, including gallbladder inflammation.

Reports indicate that he is 88 years old and a member of a powerful faction of the royal family known as the“Sudairi Seven.”

