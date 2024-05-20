Energy Minister Calls For Scaling Up Efforts To Empower Women In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said on Monday that there is a "glaring" gap between the number of female graduates in the energy sector and their representation in the workforce, calling for scaling up efforts to empower women to reach leadership roles.

Addressing the second annual conference of the Regional Network for Women in Energy in the Middle East and North Africa (RENEW MENA), Kharabsheh highlighted that while women make up 40 per cent of energy engineering graduates, their presence in the sector remains limited to just 14 per cent, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also expressed confidence in women's readiness to engage in the energy sector and noted that there are no significant barriers to their participation.





The minister recognised that expanding opportunities for women aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision's goal of creating one million new jobs, highlighting efforts to double the number of women in the energy sector.

Kharabsheh also commended the conference for its role in generating recommendations to support future efforts, particularly in creating a conducive environment for women to take a more active role.

World Bank's Jordan Resident Representative Holly Benner emphasised the importance of promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in all sectors.



Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Amani Azzam outlined the ministry's efforts to create opportunities for women in the energy sector.



She also highlighted the lack of networks to facilitate women's participation in the sector and emphasised the ministry's collaboration with RENEW MENA to address this gap.

Azzam also highlighted the ministry's commitment to supporting women, including providing specialised roles and training opportunities and acknowledging the barriers women face, such as transportation and childcare-related issues, as well as societal attitudes.



