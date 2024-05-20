Four Die In Swiss Alps Over Pentecost Weekend

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Three of the fatalities over the long weekend were the result of avalanches, while one ski tourer fell to his death, authorities have reported.

This content was published on May 20, 2024 - 11:58 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Two ski tourers were caught out and killed on Sunday by an avalanche on the Pigne d'Arolla mountain in canton Valais, at an altitude of almost 3,800 metres.

A third member of the group survived the accident and alerted rescue services. The two victims were found dead at the foot of the mountain's north face. According to police, they had fallen around 800 metres.

+ Read more: the Swiss avalanche predictors

A ski tourer was also killed in an avalanche accident on the Piz Palü in canton Graubünden on Sunday. The 38-year-old was swept several hundred metres into the depths and buried, according to Graubünden cantonal police. His touring partner was unharmed.

Also on Sunday, a ski tourer fell to his death from the Breithorn in Valais. According to police, the 26-year-old Swiss man slipped on an icy patch and fell around 300 metres. The two people who had been accompanying the victim were unharmed.

A total of 23 people have been killed in avalanches in the Swiss Alps since October 1, 2023.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

More More How I survived an avalanche in Switzerland

This content was published on Feb 29, 2024 The advice – try to 'swim', create a breathing space with your hands – is not so easy to follow when you're tumbling in a wave of freezing snow.

Read more: How I survived an avalanche in Switzerland

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

How I survived an avalanche in Switzerland

Articles in this storyNews More Swiss study sheds light on how heat affects photosynthesis

This content was published on May 20, 2024 Research has shown how the capacity of trees to carry out photosynthesis is reduced when temperatures climb above 30°C.

Read more: Swiss study sheds light on how heat affects photosynthesis More Pro-Palestine uni protests to be debated in Swiss parliament

This content was published on May 20, 2024 The Swiss People's Party says it will launch two postulates calling for clarifications about the recent student protests and occupations.

Read more: Pro-Palestine uni protests to be debated in Swiss parliament More Fatal wingsuit jump accident in canton Ticino

This content was published on May 19, 2024 A 36-year-old man from Ticino lost his life on Saturday in Val Malvaglia, in the north of canton Ticino, during a wingsuit jump from a plane.

Read more: Fatal wingsuit jump accident in canton Ticino More Former Swiss Green Party judge: 'ECHR judgement not tenable'

This content was published on May 19, 2024 The court is making policy instead of interpreting the Convention on Human Rights, said Pfiffner.

Read more: Former Swiss Green Party judge: 'ECHR judgement not tenable' More Swiss Evangelical Reformed Church numbers dropping in French-speaking Switzerland

This content was published on May 19, 2024 As in German-speaking Switzerland, the number of members of the Reformed Church in French-speaking Switzerland is also declining.

Read more: Swiss Evangelical Reformed Church numbers dropping in French-speaking Switzerland More Swiss hotel industry reflects on a successful winter season

This content was published on May 19, 2024 Nearly half of the accommodations reported an increase in turnover compared to the previous year.

Read more: Swiss hotel industry reflects on a successful winter season More Gotthard traffic queue hits 20km during holiday weekend

This content was published on May 18, 2024 The traffic jam at the Gotthard north portal reached a length of 20 kilometres on the motorway between canton Nidwalden and canton Uri.

Read more: Gotthard traffic queue hits 20km during holiday weekend More Swiss Interior Minister visits Cannes Film Festival

This content was published on May 18, 2024 Swiss Interior Minister left the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday after three days of intensive dialogue, meetings and film screenings.

Read more: Swiss Interior Minister visits Cannes Film Festival More Swiss theatre director breaks with tradition at Vienna's Rathausplatz

This content was published on May 18, 2024 With the proclamation of the "Free Republic of Vienna", the start of the festival on Friday evening was unusually political.

Read more: Swiss theatre director breaks with tradition at Vienna's Rathausplatz More Swiss parliament committee proposes tripling taxes for foreign students

This content was published on May 18, 2024 New students at the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) from abroad will have to pay three times more taxes.

Read more: Swiss parliament committee proposes tripling taxes for foreign students

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .