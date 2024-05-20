Prince Raad Attends Launch Of Special Olympics Games Tournament

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Raad Bin Zeid, president of the Special Olympics in Jordan, on Monday attended the launching of the Special Olympics Games Tournament.

The event, which was held at the Jordan Paralympic Committee facilities, in the presence of HRH Prince Raad, president of the Higher Council for the Affairs of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), coincided with the Kingdom's 78th Independence Day celebrations, which falls on May 25.

The event featured artistic performances by students from centres offering education for individuals with special needs.



