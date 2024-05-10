Milk & Honey Launches AI Division & Names Head Of AI

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Milk & Honey has launched Nu, a division to focus on new technology including hybrid human and AI adoption, alongside an AI roadmap to ensure responsible use of AI internally and in client work.



The new division and the roadmap will be overseen by the agency's existing AI ethical steering group to ensure that new technology remains compliant with Milk & Honey's values and its B Corp principles.



As part of the launch, Milk & Honey has also developed strategic partnerships with IntelliAIM –an AI platform trained with existing customer data to develop campaign assets – and Lazy Consulting, is a team of senior consultants who help organisations drive business growth using generative AI. The extended services will be integrated in the overall Milk & Honey offering.



The new offer has grown out of discussions on generative AI over the past three years, led by the AI ethical steering group and leading to publication of Milk & Honey's AI Ethical Playbook .



The agency's own client survey found an even split between those companies who see AI as a positive (50%) and those who have concerns (50%), as well as 25% who have fears over job losses, 50% who are concerned about the loss of the human touch in communications, and 83% with worries over data and privacy.



Nu will be led by client services director Sanjiv Winayak (pictured), who joined the agency in 2022, as head of AI. He will report into Milk & Honey Germany CEO, Manuel Hüttl, who will oversee the division.



Winayak said:“AI offers tremendous business potential, but is also a cause for business concern. Nu has been chosen to reflect Milk & Honey's belief in a hybrid human/AI future. It's a future where technology aids and enhances human capabilities, rather than replaces them. We understand that, no matter how impressive the technology, human engagement demands human understanding - and this tenet lies at the heart of Nu and our AI roadmap.”



Hüttl added:“We recognise the game changing power of AI in reshaping the comms industry. NU will be a new haven for innovation, creative collaboration and sustainable wellbeing to inspire and guide responsible global change in PR.”

MENAFN10052024000219011063ID1108198046