Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 9th May 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,782.9 -1.6% 14.7% RSISX USD Index 1,753.0 -1.6% 14.7%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 10,254.6 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 7.8 # of Traded Companies 59 Traded Shares (mn)/d 5,383 # of Companies (Up) 28 Total Trades (#/d) 3,491 # of Companies (Down) 12 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,638 # of Companies (Not changed) 19 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,877 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 6 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.190 11.8% 5.6% Baghdad for Packing Mat. (NRM) IBPM 2.500 11.1% -50.0% Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM) BLAD 0.130 8.3% 0.0% Economy Bank BEFI 0.210 5.0% -30.0% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.700 4.5% 48.9% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.300 -21.1% -88.5% Elaf Islamic Bank BELF 0.470 -14.5% -14.5% United Bank BUND 0.080 -11.1% 0.0% Credit Bank of Iraq (NRM) BROI 0.890 -10.1% 14.1% Iraqi for Carton Man. (UCM) IICM 1.030 -9.6% -1.0% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 2,533.5 1,919.3 24.7% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,858.1 1,407.7 18.1% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 1,329.5 1,007.2 13.0% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 926.9 702.2 9.0% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 905.8 686.2 8.8%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,282 6,582.3 4,986.6 64.2% Hotels&Tourism 67 1,961.0 1,485.6 19.1% Telecom 288 927.1 702.4 9.0% Industry 493 523.7 396.7 5.1% Agriculture 183 127.4 96.5 1.2% Services 161 122.3 92.7 1.2% Insurance 17 10.8 8.2 0.1% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,491 10,254.6 7,768.6 100.0%

Fitch Ratings has assigned Mansour Bank for Investment (BMNS) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a Stable Outlook and a Viability Rating of 'ccc+'. (FitchRatings)

The National Bank of Iraq (BNOI), part of the Capital Bank Group and 'My Account' project, has adopted Temenos for its core banking and payments operations. (Bas News)

Rehab Karbala (HKAR) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 6% rights issue to IQD7.95 bn. The AGM of Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) has been postponed to May 13 due to a lack of quorum.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Original shares of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) resumed trading on May 9 after holding its AGM on May 2 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD325.0 bn through a 22.8% rights issue and 7.2% bonus issue, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members. Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) will resume trading on May 12 after holding its AGM on May 5 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.056 cash dividend per share. The opening price will be IQD0.940 per share.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) starting May 5 due to the AGM that will be held on May 8 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through 16.7% bonus issue.

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting May 7 due to the AGM that will be held on May 11 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD325.0 bn through 30.0% bonus issue. ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) starting May 23 due to the AGM that will be held on May 28 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.