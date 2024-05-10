Arjun Bijlani Channels His Inner Singer On 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti' Set

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani showcased his vocal prowess by sharing a video of himself singing a song for his team on the sets of 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'.
Tagging himself as not a professional singer, he said: "Honestly, I am no professional singer as such, but there are days when I like to sing to lighten up the mood. I believe that music is like a stressbuster for most of us; it helps in relaxing and rejuvenating. I have been fond of singing but never did it professionally."
The actor shared that whenever they "are shooting on the sets of 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti', we end up spending a lot of time together in between shots rather than going to our rooms, so while we were waiting for our next shot."
Arjun said: "One day, I decided to lighten up the mood with a song. It was a very impromptu idea, but it made me happy to see my team sing along with me. These are the days and memories that we all will cherish forever, and I hope to keep them entertained along with the audience.”
'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti' airs on Zee TV.
