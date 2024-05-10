Kuwait Foreign Minister Partakes In Europe Day Celebration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya took part, late on Thursday, in the annual celebration of Europe Day.

Heads of diplomatic mission representing the European Union member states, diplomats and representatives of international organizations attended the celebration, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

It underscored, on the occasion, the solid and close friendship relations bonding the State of Kuwait with the European states.

The ministry expressed the common aspiration to broaden the bilateral relations and attain joint objectives. (end)

nma









MENAFN10052024000071011013ID1108197475