Man Kidnaps & Sexually Assaults 8-Year-Old Girl In Delhi, Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) An eight-year-old girl was kidnapped and then sexually assaulted by a 28-year-old man in South Delhi, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The accused was identified as Arjun a.k.a Umar, a resident of Andheria Mod in the Mehrauli area.

According to police, on May 6, at around 3 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl was received at Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

Upon reaching the spot Uday Chand Marg, the complainant, also the father of the missing girl, a resident of Wazir Nagar, told police that an unknown person had taken away his daughter.

During the probe, the police team tasked to crack the case initially collected some vital clues from the place of occurrence through analysis of CCTV footage and a suspect was spotted moving in the area in suspicious circumstances in one of the footage.

“Multiple CCTV cameras in the area of Bapu Park, Uday Chand Marg, Kotla Mubarakpur, Gurudwara Road, South Ex-1, Pilanji Village, and other places were checked in reverse order to trace from where the accused had reached the place of occurrence,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

It was revealed that the accused came from the South Ex-1 Bus Stop and he had also taken the little girl in the same direction.

“Thereafter one team was sent to I.S.B.T. Kashmere Gate to check the CCTV cameras installed in the buses as the main centre for CCTV cameras in buses is situated at I.S.B.T. On checking the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the accused person disembarked from a DTC bus at South Extension Part-I and boarded the bus at Safdarjung Hospital bus stop,” said the DCP.

Finally, Arjun was nabbed from his jhuggi in Andheri Mod and the little girl was also rescued.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he crafted small glass toys and had come to Kotla to collect some material. While there, he noticed the girl playing and took her to his jhuggi in Andheria Mod.

“During the examination, the victim disclosed that the accused sold her nose pin and got her new clothes and some food items for himself. She also informed that the accused had changed her clothes and also sexually assaulted her once. Later, as per the mandate, the victim's Medical examination of the girl was conducted at AIIMS. The MLC confirmed sexual assault and slight abrasion on the upper body,” the DCP added.