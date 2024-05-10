Azerbaijan Constructs Fourth Well-Bottom Seismological Station

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

The preliminary groundwork for the construction of aseismological station in Shusha has been finalized, Azernews reports.

Gurban Yetirmişli, the general director of the RepublicanSeismological Service Center under ANAS, revealed this update in astatement to journalists.







According to Yetirmişli, the station, generously donated byTurkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), is nowset for installation following the completion of improvementworks.

"This will be the fourth well-bottom station in Azerbaijan,situated at a depth of 100 meters. We will conduct comprehensiveresearch across all liberated areas. As populations relocate,employment opportunities will also be generated there," hestated.