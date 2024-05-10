KPMG In Qatar Welcomes SMCC To Enhance Bilateral Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A prestigious delegation from the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce (SMCC) was recently hosted by KPMG in Qatar, signaling a pivotal moment in bolstering economic cooperation between Shanghai and Qatar. This initiative is part of a broader effort to foster global business partnerships and explore new investment avenues.

The delegation, led by Shen Weihua, Vice Chairman of SMCC, included several high-ranking officials from various Shanghai governmental and commercial sectors. These officials engaged in substantive talks with KPMG's leadership, focusing on enhancing bilateral investments and fostering a more collaborative business environment.

Leading the discussion for KPMG in Qatar were Venkat Krishnaswamy, Partner and Head of Advisory; and Haytham Zayed, Corporate Tax Partner. Their combined presentation delved into how KPMG supports both international and local clients, addressing key topics such as the enhancement of bilateral investments, facilitation of cross-border trade, and collaborative approaches to improving business environments. Contributing their expertise to the dialogue were Salim Khalil, leading the Financial Advisory Practice, and Khalil Khbabez, Corporate Tax Expert and Wang Changfeng, leading the Chinese Desk in Kuwait. Additionally, the strategic importance of the Oriental Hub International Business Cooperation Zone was discussed, which is expected to be a game-changer for regional business collaborations.

Ahmed Abu-Sharkh, Country Senior Managing Partner at KPMG in Qatar, commented on the meeting's success:“The discussions today not only underscore the strong investment potential between our regions but also highlight Qatar's growing role as a key player in global economic arenas. We are committed to leveraging these insights to further enhance the business landscape in Qatar and provide robust opportunities for our clients and the broader community.” As the meeting concluded, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continuous engagement and collaboration, aiming to cultivate an environment conducive to sustainable business growth and investment.