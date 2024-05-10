IREDA Establishes Renewable Energy Financing Subsidiary In Gujarat's GIFT City

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahmedabad, May 10 (KNN)

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), a key driver of sustainable energy investments, has taken a significant step by incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary within the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) located in GIFT City, Gujarat.



The new entity, named "IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC Limited," was officially registered on May 7, 2024, after receiving regulatory clearance from the Reserve Bank of India on February 8.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, highlighted the strategic significance of this move. He emphasised that IREDA's presence in GIFT City marks a pivotal moment in the agency's mission to pioneer innovative approaches to green financing.



The subsidiary not only positions IREDA to extend its global reach but also serves as an offshore platform to secure competitive funding, thereby driving growth in the renewable energy sector and aligning with the Government of India's ambitious 'Panchamrit' targets, he added.

Das further noted that IREDA's entry into the IFSC is anticipated to unlock fresh business opportunities and establish its global footprint in the renewable energy sector. This strategic initiative is in line with the agency's vision of facilitating sustainable development through renewable energy investments, both domestically and internationally.



With IREDA's presence in the IFSC, the agency expects to gain greater access to innovative financing alternatives and enhanced collaboration with international investors, thus encouraging the advancement of renewable energy projects in India and abroad.

