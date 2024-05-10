EQS-News: GESCO SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

GESCO SE publishes 3-month report 2024

Cautious start to 2024 as expected

Slight upturn in incoming orders Forecast for the 2024 financial year confirmed Prime Standard-listed GESCO SE, an industrial group of medium-sized market and technology leaders, today published its 3-month report 2024. The current development of business figures is characterised by the recessionary trends in Germany and particularly in the mechanical engineering sector and the continuing instability of the global situation. The demand situation at our subsidiaries is mixed. While some subsidiaries continue to be confronted with low demand, others are already showing signs of stabilisation and, in some cases, a slight improvement. After the first quarter of 2024 developed cautiously as expected and there is currently only a moderate upturn, we continue to expect economic activity to pick up in the second half of the year. In addition to the corresponding forecasts from economic institutes and industry experts, our order intake is also slowly picking up. In the reporting period, it was higher than sales in all segments and was 14.5% higher than sales for the Group as a whole. The forecast for the 2024 financial year therefore remains unchanged: The Executive Board anticipates an increase in sales to € 570 - 590 million (2023: € 561 million) and Group earnings (after minority interests) of € 26 - 28 million (2023: € 20.9 million). The full 3-month report 2024 is available at . Key figures of the GESCO Group (IFRS) in 01/01/2024 – 03/31/2024 01/01/2023 – 03/31/2023 Change (in %) Incoming orders T€ 142,293 157,500 -9.70% Turnover T€ 124,297 147,270 -15.60% EBITDA T€ 8,555 15,824 -45.90% EBIT T€ 4,037 11,530 -65.00% EBIT margin (in %) % 3.20% 7.80% -458 bp EBT T€ 2,901 10,719 -72.90% Consolidated net income 1) T€ 1,786 6,730 -73.50% Earnings per share (in €) € 0.16 0.62 -74.20% Closing price (in €) 2) € 17.45 26.4 -33.90% Employees3) Number 1,877 1,890 -0.70% 1) After minority interests2) XETRA closing price on the balance sheet date3)

About GESCO: GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process, resource, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.

Contact: Peter Alex

Head of Investor Relations Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18

Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49

E-mail: ...

Internet:

