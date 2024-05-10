PM Sends Message To Pakistan Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has sent a written message to Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H E Shehbaz Sharif, pertaining to bilateral relations and way to support and develop them.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi handed the message during his meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and the latest regional developments in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest. Pakistan's Prime Minister also voiced his country's appreciation for the State of Qatar's efforts to promote peace and security in the region. In a separate meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H E Mohammad Ishaq Dar held discussions with Al Khulaifi, yesterday.