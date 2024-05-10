PM Sends Message To Pakistan Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has sent a written message to Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H E Shehbaz Sharif, pertaining to bilateral relations and way to support and develop them.
Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi handed the message during his meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and the latest regional developments in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest. Pakistan's Prime Minister also voiced his country's appreciation for the State of Qatar's efforts to promote peace and security in the region. In a separate meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H E Mohammad Ishaq Dar held discussions with Al Khulaifi, yesterday.
MENAFN10052024000063011010ID1108197070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.