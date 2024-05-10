(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Al Hudhud Publishing And Distribution And Emirates Literature Foundation Partner To Promote Reading For Pleasure In Uae Schools







Dubai, UAE, 10 May 2024: The Emirates Literature Foundation today announced a new partnership with Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution to promote and strengthen the habit of reading for pleasure among students across the United Arab Emirates. Al Hudhud will provide support by supplying books to classroom libraries, and organizing training and awareness sessions for teachers and parents by its in-house education experts and writers who have previously published with Hudhud.

As part of this cooperation, Al Hudhud is making its catalogue available for free to classroom libraries in the six schools participating in the Reading for Pleasure initiative. The participating schools cover the age groups from kindergarten to grade six. The book selection process is done through assessing grade levels and appropriate topics. This aims to ensure a distinguished and enjoyable reading experience for students in addition to aligning with educational objectives.

Training sessions are held for parents, students, and teachers and cover eight topics related to the habit of reading for pleasure. These sessions, starting in the next academic year, aim to empower parents and teachers with the tools and insights needed to develop a love of reading in children.

During the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2024, which was held from January 31 to February 6, 2024, the Emirates Literature Foundation unveiled the ELF Reading Caravan, a cornerstone initiative of the Foundation which has received significant support from Al Hudhud. In the following month, March which is the Month of Reading in the UAE, the ELF Reading Caravan made seven school visits and one online visit, reached schools in several emirates such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Qwain. More than 500 students participated in these sessions.

Isobel Abulhoul , Founder, Advisor and Trustee, Emirates Literature Foundation said: 'It is a matter of honour for all of us at the Emirates Literature Foundation to be embarking on this journey with Al Hudhud in our joint mission to strive to foster a love of reading in the hearts of students across the UAE. This partnership affirms our shared commitment to empowering young learners, teachers, and parents alike, and to promoting a culture of using literature and stories as tools to overcome cultural differences, stimulate imagination, and open doors to a world of endless possibilities.'

Ali AlShaali, Founder & GM of Al Hudhud Publishing & Distribution, said:

'In addition to our excellent rapport and long-standing friendship, there is a great deal of synergy between our organization and the Emirates Literature Foundation. Both entities are dedicated to nurturing a culture of reading, with a special focus on children and youth, and share a profound belief in shaping a brighter tomorrow led by generations enriched with the values assembled from literature and books.

This endeavor aims not only to expand minds but also to instill principles of tolerance, appreciation of beauty, and empathy. These objectives exemplify the forward-looking vision of the program. I would like to express my gratitude to our counterparts at the Emirates Literature Foundation for taking the initiative and entrusting us with our books and pool of talents.'





Additional Information:



The Foundation's commitment to promoting the importance of reading for pleasure is growing through partnerships with Penguin Random House in the UK and Al Hudhud in the UAE. These partnerships provide access to over 5,000 book titles in Arabic and English

The Foundation is currently working to deliver more than 3000 books to schools to improve classroom and school libraries. including 10 Arabic and 10 English books added to each classroom, from kindergarten (KG) to grade six. This initiative aims to ensure that each classroom library contains 60 books, maintaining a 50/50 ratio of Arabic and English book titles. The Reading for Pleasure project is a comprehensive and interconnected working model that came into being as a result the formation of the Global Council on the UN Sustainable Development Goals and a partnership between the Emirates Literature Foundation and DP World. The project works with six schools in the Emirate of Dubai and three universities to research and promote the habit of reading for pleasure.