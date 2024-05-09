European Council President Confirms Participation In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Council President Charles Michel in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland this June.

Michel reported this on the social media site X , according to Ukrinform.

"Confirmed my participation in the Ukraine peace summit on 15-16 June. Call on all global leaders to support this peace effort by Switzerland," Michel said.

He also noted that he was "pleased to inform" the Ukrainian leader that the EU has reached political agreement to use windfall profits from immobilized Russian assets to benefit Ukraine.

Zelensky names main issues for discussion at Peace Summit

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, with heads of state and government from all continents expected to attend. The participating countries are working out a common negotiating position and planning to hand it over to Russia.

The Ukrainian Peace Formula is a diplomatic mechanism offered by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.

The clauses of the Formula are radiation and nuclear safety, food security, energy security, the release of all prisoners and deportees, the implementation of the UN Charter and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the world order, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities, the return of justice, compensation for damages, a special tribunal, countering ecocide, preventing escalation, and confirming the end of the war.