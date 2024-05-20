In Zaporizhzhia Region, Russians Drop Munition On Rescuers From Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian military dropped a munition from a drone on rescuers.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

On May 19, in the village of Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region, rescuers were putting out a fire in a house after a shelling. The enemy attacked again, dropping a munition from a drone. One rescuer was slightly injured.

As reported, one man was injured during an enemy attack in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region.