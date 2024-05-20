Russian Invaders Injured 1,345 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 546 children have been killed and 1,345 injured in Ukraine.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“More than 1,891 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of May 20, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 546 children were killed and more than 1,345 were injured of varying severity,” the statement said.

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region - 531, Kharkiv - 373, Kherson - 151, Dnipropetrovsk - 139, Kyiv - 130, Zaporizhzhia - 108, Mykolaiv - 105.

On May 18, a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv.

On May 19, an eight-year-old girl was injured in the shelling of Cherkaska Lozova village, Kharkiv district.