Invaders Injure Three Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on May 19, the Russian army injured three residents of the Donetsk region.
The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Russians injured three residents of the Donetsk region on May 19: two in Pivnichne and one in Katerynivka," he noted.
According to Filashkin, the total number of casualties of Russian troops in the Donetsk region (1,966 killed and 4,904 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, on May 18, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region in Kurakhivka. Another person was injured.
