Disabled And Information Access Struggle Amid Israel's War On Gaza - Sada Social

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/ PNN/

Sada Social Center for Palestinian Digital Rights, a social media watch group, stressed in a report that the suffering of people with special needs in the Gaza Strip began to worsen since the beginning of the Israeli war, which led to a significant increase in the number of people with special needs.

The report of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) indicates that "1,000 children in Gaza have lost one or both legs" since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, Said Sada Social.

Human Rights Watch also explained that the shelling, blockade, and massive ground offensive by the Israeli occupation of Gaza are causing heavy losses among Palestinian civilians with disabilities, and they have faced greater difficulties in the past two years, it added.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which entered into force on 3 May 2008, includes situations of humanitarian danger and emergency, whereby state parties undertake in accordance with their responsibilities under international law, including international humanitarian law as well as international human rights law, to take all feasible measures to ensure the protection and safety of persons with special needs in a dangerous situation, including situations of armed conflict, humanitarian emergencies and natural disasters, which is exactly the opposite of what is happening on the ground in Gaza.

“People with disabilities are particularly affected by communications and internet blackouts in the Gaza Strip, which would put their lives at risk and make them unable to access vital information and essential services they need to survive the war.”

One of the most prominent obstacles facing people with special needs during communications and internet blackouts in Gaza is the lack of access to information necessary for survival, which can take their lives when there are early warnings, instructions to evacuate a specific place or area, or security directives, and individuals at such moments rely on immediate information to survive, said the social media watch group.

People with special needs need constant care and the provision of medicines and medical supplies permanently to survive and to prevent exacerbating their health conditions. These processes require continuous communication between individuals, organizations, and institutions that provide care for people with special needs, However, the communications and the Internet blackouts prevent organizations from reaching individuals to provide the necessary care, added the group.

“Telecommunications and internet blackouts in the Gaza Strip, especially in light of the ongoing Israeli wars, exacerbate the challenges faced by people with disabilities in accessing essential services and ambulances when needed. Individuals in emergencies rely on quick and direct access to medical and ambulatory services to keep themselves and their families safe. With communication blackouts, it becomes difficult for these individuals to get immediate assistance, exposing them to serious health risks.”

It also blocks the access of people with special needs to the places where their requirements are, which may change their location constantly due to the rapid change of conditions due to the forced evictions caused by the Israeli occupation in the besieged Strip, which hinders their access to their necessities.

Meanwhile, the Sada Social team in the Gaza Strip conducted field interviews with several people with special needs, where they provided testimonies about the difficulties they face in accessing necessary services during times of war. They stressed the significance of providing effective and continuous means of communication during those Critical periods to be able to get timely assistance, and health and emergency services.

“We emphasize the significance of finding methods to provide people with special needs with vital information to preserve their lives, such as early warning systems and communication via mobile devices to ensure timely receipt of news and warnings and reduce the risks they face.

This could be done by providing information resources available and dedicated to people with special needs in Gaza through websites or phone applications specifically designed to provide health information, available services, and campaign and donation sites that cover the needs of people from different groups, especially people with special needs.”

“These solutions also include launching dedicated digital awareness campaigns to raise awareness of the rights of people with special needs and provide support and assistance in accessing vital information and services. As well as calling on the specialized institutions in both the West Bank and Egypt to provide initiatives to support people with special needs by meeting their needs, providing them with vital supplies, and providing treatment opportunities,” said Sada Social.