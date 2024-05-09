Israeli Forces Attack 'Middle, Western Parts' Of Rafah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli military actions in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, have extended beyond the eastern area, contrary to their claims of a limited operation. According to Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum, attacks have spread to the middle and western regions of the densely populated city.
Reporting from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, Abu Azzoum noted widespread destruction and the use of lethal force not only in the eastern parts but also in areas like al-Mawasi. Israeli forces had advised Palestinians to seek refuge in al-Mawasi, currently housing around 400,000 people according to the UN, yet bombardments continued unabated. Witnesses have described the streets of Rafah as deserted amidst the ongoing assaults.
