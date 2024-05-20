Polling Picks Up Pace In Bengal Amid Reports Of Sporadic Violence (2Nd Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) Polling in the seven Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal picked up pace in the second half of Monday despite reports of scattered poll-related tension coming from certain parts of the state.

As per the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the state recorded a voter turnout of 62.72 per cent till 3 p.m., which was much higher than the national average of 47.53 per cent (provisional figures).

Maximum polling was reported from Arambagh at 67.12 per cent, followed by Uluberia (66.45 per cent), Hooghly (65.01 per cent), Serampore (63.05 per cent), Bangaon (61.83 per cent), Howrah (58.81 per cent), and Barrackpore (55.34 per cent).

At Titagarh under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, tension mounted when BJP nominee and sitting MP Arjun Singh reached there after getting information about election-related irregularities.

As soon as Singh reached there, local Trinamool Congress supporters started agitating, prompting the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Clashes were also reported between Trinamool and BJP workers from Howrah district, in which several individuals were reportedly injured. A camp office of the BJP was also ransacked in the area.

The situation was brought under control only after the intervention of a large contingent of police, including personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

Clashes were also reported between the Trinamool and CPI-M workers at Amdanga under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, which reportedly left two supporters of the Left party injured.