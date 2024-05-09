After Sam Pitroda, Now Congress' Adhir Ranjan Calls Indians As 'Mongolians, N-Types'; Sparks Fresh Row (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday (May 9) found himself embroiled in fresh controversy following his defense of Sam Pitroda's recent remarks, which drew widespread criticism for their racial undertones. Chowdhury's comments have ignited a fresh wave of condemnation, prompting scrutiny of the party's stance on racial sensitivity.

In response to questions about Pitroda's analogy likening individuals from different parts of India to various ethnic groups, Chowdhury said, "Our country has Proto-Australian, N**** class, Mongoloid class." He highlighted the diversity of India's populace, stressing variations in appearance attributable to geographical factors.

Chowdhury's remarks swiftly attracted Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attention, with national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemning the Congress leader's statements as indicative of a broader pattern of racial insensitivity within the party. Poonawalla demanded accountability from Congress, questioning whether Chowdhury would face repercussions for his comments.

This controversy erupted after Pitroda's contentious comparison of Indians to individuals from diverse global regions, made during a discussion on India's cultural plurality and democratic ethos. The BJP capitalised on Pitroda's remarks to assail the Congress, calling into question the party's commitment to combating racial prejudice.

Amid mounting criticism, Congress sought to distance itself from Pitroda's comments, stressing that they did not reflect the party's official stance. Meanwhile, Pitroda tendered his resignation as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress in light of the escalating controversy.